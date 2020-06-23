DCTA closes Downtown Denton Transit Center

The Denton County Transportation Authority on Monday fully closed the Downtown Denton Transit Center to the public in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

DCTA’s Customer Service team will remain available by phone to assist passengers with questions at 940-243-0077, according to a DCTA news release. DCTA is still accepting cash fare on buses.

DCTa had already reduced service hours and frequency of its A-train service and the Denton and Lewisville Connect fixed route service, temporarily suspended Denton Connect Routes 5 and 8 and made many other changes to its services and safety practices.

Click here for more information.