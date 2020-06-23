House fires, flooding reported in southern Denton County

Local firefighters responded early Tuesday morning to several structure fires in Flower Mound and Lantana.

A home in the 1500 block of Haverford Lane was seen fully ablaze around 6 a.m. Tuesday, and there was another working house fire in the 8500 block of Canyon Crossing. A spokesperson for the Argyle Fire District couldn’t be reached early Tuesday morning.

Some believe lightning strikes may have caused the fires. A major thunderstorm moved through the area from around 4-7 a.m.

A Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman said FMFD also responded to multiple house fires and water rescues early Tuesday morning. The following intersections have high water: Bridlewood/West Windsor; Kings Rd/Lusk Lane; 1171/377 Westbound.

The Argyle Police Department is also checking the roadways for flooding, and at least two roads, North Gibbons and Hickory Hill, are closed.

Check back for updates.