House fires, flooding reported in southern Denton County

Local firefighters responded early Tuesday morning to several structure fires in Flower Mound and Lantana.
A home in the 1500 block of Haverford Lane was seen fully ablaze around 6 a.m. Tuesday, and there was another working house fire in the 8500 block of Canyon Crossing. A spokesperson for the Argyle Fire District couldn’t be reached early Tuesday morning.
Some believe lightning strikes may have caused the fires. A major thunderstorm moved through the area from around 4-7 a.m.
A Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman said FMFD also responded to multiple house fires and water rescues early Tuesday morning. The following intersections have high water: Bridlewood/West Windsor; Kings Rd/Lusk Lane; 1171/377 Westbound.
The Argyle Police Department is also checking the roadways for flooding, and at least two roads, North Gibbons and Hickory Hill, are closed.
Check back for updates.
8500 block of Canyon Crossing in Lantana. pic.twitter.com/cV9WzJixbX
— CrossTimbersGazette (@ctgdentoncounty) June 23, 2020