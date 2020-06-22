Denton County active COVID-19 cases surpass recoveries

After a couple weeks of more total COVID-19 recoveries than active cases in Denton County, a recent surge has pushed the active case numbers above the recoveries again.

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that it has confirmed another 56 new coronavirus cases among county residents, after announcing 109 new cases over the weekend. In the same three days, the county reported 40 new recoveries.

There are now 1,114 active cases in the county, and 1,069 total recoveries. The death toll remains at 36. Just a week ago, there were only 788 active cases and 948 recoveries.

DCPH will provide a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday at Lewisville High School, 1098 West Main St. To be eligible, you must have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days or be an essential employee, be 60 years and older or have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. You must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.