One killed in pileup on I-35W near Argyle

One person was ejected from their vehicle and killed during an eight-vehicle pileup crash early Sunday morning on I-35W near Argyle.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. near the Crawford Road exit, according to the Denton Police Department. The person who was ejected was already dead when officers arrived. Their identity has not been released, as of Monday, by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Other people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. As of Monday, police were still investigating the cause of the crash.