New Tex-Mex restaurants come to downtown Roanoke

One new Tex-Mex restaurant recently opened on Oak Street in downtown Roanoke, and another is coming soon.

Los Compadres Cantina is now open at 320 South Oak St., Suite 100. The new eatery offers classic Tex-Mex fare, such as tableside guacamole, enchiladas, tacos, fajitas, margaritas and much more. Click here for more information.

Funky Baja’s Cantina is expected to open another location this fall at 101 South Oak St., Suite 300 (in the old Tacos & Avocados location). It currently has a restaurant in Keller, where it serves many Tex-Mex favorites as well. Click here for more information.