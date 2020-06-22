Argyle PD to hold panel discussion on police and community

The Argyle Police Department will host a “Shared Discussion on Police and Community” next week to spark an “impactful and open dialogue.”

“Recent events have demonstrated to all of us that ongoing dialogue and mutual understanding are the only way forward,” Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said in a statement. “I invite you to view an honest and respectful discussion where we strip away the uniforms and address the shared issues facing police and the communities we serve.”

The panel will include local law enforcement leaders, faith-based community members and citizens. The public will be able to view, but not participate in, the discussion, in an effort “to keep the dialogue focused and on track.”

The panel is scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 1. It can be viewed here.