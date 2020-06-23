Flower Mound library to close for 10 days

The Flower Mound Public Library will close from Friday, June 26 through July 6 to facilitate construction of its new expansion and renovations.

During the closure, staff and movers will temporarily relocate the entire library collection into the new space on the north side of the library, to allow for renovations to start on the center section of the building, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. During the closure, the pickup clock for holds will be suspended and due dates will be extended until the library reopens. From June 29 through July 6, items can be returned in the old drive-thru book drop. Ebooks and digital items will still be available for checkout.

When the library reopens on Monday, July 6:

Normal construction-based hours will resume: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1-5 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Parking will be on the north side of the parking lot, and access to the building will be via the new north lobby entrance.

The drive-thru pick-up window will reopen, replacing curbside pickup. Drive-thru pick-up hours will be Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Friday from 1-4 p.m. Call 972-874-6200 at least 30 minutes prior to arrival.

Summer Reading Challenge and digital programs will continue through July.

Until the entire construction project is complete in the fall, study rooms will not be available, and seating will be limited. In addition, a limited number of computers will be available and tutoring cannot be accommodated.

The library is unable to accept used book donations until construction is complete. Volunteering is suspended indefinitely. The Friends of the Library August Used Book Sale has been canceled.

This is the final phase of construction, with the project scheduled to be finished by November. Click here for more information about the expansion and renovations.