Flower Mound road projects ahead of schedule amid shelter-in-place

Due to decreased traffic related to the pandemic and the early school closures, the following road projects in Flower Mound were able to be completed early or are ahead of schedule, according to town officials.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗱

▪️ Installation and activation of the traffic signal at FM 2499 and Silveron Boulevard