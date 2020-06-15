Local man dies after Highland Village crash

An elderly man from Highland Village died Friday night after a car crash.

Police were called to a one-vehicle accident about 9:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Highland Village Road, according to a city spokesperson. The driver and solo occupant left the roadway and struck a tree for unknown/unreleased reasons.

The driver — 83-year-old Jospeh Psenica — was pronounced dead at the emergency room less than an hour later, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police are investigating the accident and did not release additional information.