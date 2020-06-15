Hwy 377 traffic signal to be activated Wednesday

The traffic signal at the intersection of Hwy 377 and Canyon Falls Drive is expected to be activated on Wednesday, according to the town of Flower Mound.

Signal heads were first up at the intersection in spring 2019, but the project was delayed by Union Pacific Railroad, so the signal heads were taken down late last year. The intersection is located right next to a railroad crossing, and UPRR had to install its equipment so that the traffic signal can be coordinated with the railroad crossing.

The traffic signal was turned to flash mode on Friday to give drivers a heads-up that the signal will soon go into operation. UPRR and the town are now testing the traffic signal equipment, and it’s expected to be fully activated on Wednesday, according to a news release from the town.