AMC to reopen theaters in July

AMC is planning to reopen almost all of its theaters in the United States in July, according to a news release from the company.

The global movie theater chain has one location in southern Denton County, in The Shops at Highland Village. It has been closed since early spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company plans to have its U.S. theaters up and running in time to showcase the new Warner Bros film Tenet on July 17, followed by Disney’s live action remake of Mulan on July 24.

AMC says its first priority will be the safety and well0being of employees and customers, “combined with our rebuilding a successful and thriving business.” The company is planning to use personal protection equipment, cleaning protocols, limited capacity, blocked seating and more to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.