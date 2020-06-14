iSchool of Lewisville expands STEM program to elementary school

One of the largest charter school operators in the nation, ResponsiveEd recently announced the expansion of its successful Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) program to include elementary school grades.

Now enrolling for the 2020-21 school year, the iSchool of Lewisville elementary school expansion creates a first of its kind, K-12 STEM education for families in North Texas.

“Students now have an opportunity to attend a free public school of choice dedicated to building STEM skills in students of all ages,” said Superintendent Robert Riggs. “Our program fosters ingenuity and creativity in students preparing them for college and career success.”

Currently undergoing renovation, the primary campus will be located at 1800 Lakeway Drive Lewisville, TX 75057 less than one mile from the upper school (6-12th-grade) campus. For more information visit https://stem-lewisville.responsiveed.com/apply-now or call iSchool of Lewisville at (972) 600-2901.

(Sponsored content)