LantanaLinks – June 2020

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana, TX as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Water District Appoints New Board Member

Denton County Fresh Water Supply District #7 welcomes Lynne Thompson, who was appointed to the board in May after Andrew Kloser resigned halfway through his third term. Thompson will serve the remainder of Kloser’s term, which ends in 2022.

Thompson said that she is looking forward to serving her fellow residents and brings experience as a current business owner, and former teacher, executive director, author, and broadcaster. She and her husband have been married for 34 years and have two adult children.

Thompson and Diane Wetherbee, along with two incumbents, had filed to run for one of three board seats up for election this November. With Thompson’s appointment, the election was canceled and the three seats will be occupied by Wetherbee and incumbents Randy Fogle and Steve Spence. Board member Todd Beggs is not running for reelection.

Water districts are political subdivisions of the State of Texas authorized by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality to provide water, sewage, drainage, roads and other infrastructure within its boundaries. Board members set the property tax rate, reimburse the developer for infrastructure improvements, oversee utilities, and maintain roads, sidewalks and parks.

Lantana has two water districts (FWSD #6 and FWSD #7) that meet every third Tuesday of the month at the district office in Bartonville Town Center. Each district has a five-member board that consists of property owners from within that district. Board members terms are four years. Meetings are open to the public and minutes can be viewed on the Lantana website at www.lantanatx.org.

Pools Open June 30

Lantana residents will have to wait a just a little bit longer to take a refreshing dip in the community’s pools this summer.

Governor Gregg Abbott allowed for the opening of public swimming pools on May 8th and the opening of gyms on May 18th, but the openings came with restrictions and protocols that have to be implemented and maintained.

The Lantana Community Association Board of Directors has reviewed all information and professional recommendations from the State, CDC, local governments, legal counsel, and the Association’s insurance carrier and decided to open the pools on June 30th. The fitness centers are closed until further notice.

“The Board of Directors does not want to open the Association and its residents to any unnecessary liability concerns,” stated Lantana Community Association General Manager Mark Norton in an email to residents.

The Association office is closed to the public but residents can reach staff during regular business hours at 940-728-1660 or visit LantanaLive.com.

Youth Football Registration Underway

Registration is currently open for the Lantana Wildcats Youth Football Association (LWYFA) and will close on June 15th.

“We are committed now, more than ever, to ensure that the safety and well-being of our children is our only priority. Ensuring that they can safely learn the fundamentals of football while growing a deeper relationship with their friends from the community has always been our sole purpose,” said Ryan Garcia, LWYFA president, in an email to members.

Garcia said the LWYFA will continue to adhere to all state and local safety guidelines, and will be guided by the University Interscholastic League in terms of managing restrictions on the season. In addition, the North Texas Football League will follow the USA football safety protocol guidelines to ensure the safest environment possible.

“Should for any reason the season not be allowed to proceed, we will refund 100 percent of the registration fees,” said Garcia.

The LWYFA is also offering scholarship assistance for those families affected by the economic downturn.

Register at www.wildcatsyouthsports.com.

Lantana Ladies League Ends Successful Year

The Lantana Ladies League ended its 14th year on May 31 as a local nonprofit giving back to the community.

The pandemic precipitated the cancelation or postponement of events in March through May. Yet, the organization raised over $24,000 for local charities including Kid’s Kupboard, Apollo Support & Rescue, JDRF, Pathways Youth & Family Services, Journey To Dream – Kyle’s Place, and the Children’s Advocacy Center volunteer lunch.

The new board for the 2020-2021 membership year was elected in May and will begin planning immediately this month with an eye toward the Annual Kick Off Meeting on August 18th.

For more information on the Lantana Ladies League activities, events and special interest groups, please go to LantanaLadiesLeague.com or visit the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

-Submitted by Kristine Hallingstad

Development Watch

Lantana had 3,944 occupied homes as of April 30 with an estimated population of 12,818.

CommunityMed Family Urgent Care opened on May 20 in Lantana Town Center.