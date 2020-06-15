Denton County reports 36 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Denton County Public Health announced Monday 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, after reporting 49 new cases over the weekend. Over the same time period, DCPH also reported 12 new recoveries.

There are now 788 active cases in the county, and 948 total recoveries. The death toll remains at 36.

As of Monday, hospital beds in Denton County are just over 50% occupied. The ICU is 32% occupied, and ventilators are 13% occupied.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.