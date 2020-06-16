Local YMCA to reopen Monday

The YMCA in Flower Mound will reopen on Monday after a three-month long closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas has been reopening area YMCA branches in phases since June 1, and three more will reopen Monday, including the Cross Timbers Family YMCA, 2021 Cross Timbers Road.

When it does reopen, members will notice many differences. Before even leaving home, they will be asked to sign a waiver, reserve their spot in classes and to bring a towel, mat, water bottle and mask. Towel service, showers and coffee will be unavailable, water fountains are bottle-fill only, and there will be reduced capacity. If the capacity is maxed out, members will be asked to wait until space becomes available, according to the YMCA Dallas website.

Ahead of this reopening, the YMCA is preparing the facility and training staff to help members adjust to the new routines. Staff will receive temperature checks before they start work, they’ll be required to wear masks, members will be asked to self-scan in, and the open areas have been redesigned to enable social distancing between members.

