Sign up now to help with community build of Kids Kastle

Local residents can sign up now to help with the community build section of the new Kids Kastle playground.

Phase 1 of Kids Kastle playground is complete, according to a news release from the city, and Phase 2 will involve community volunteers next month. The city has contracted with Play by Design to complete the community build of Kids Kastle from July 20-25. No special skills are required and anyone over 14 years old can help with construction, volunteer check-in, food service, tool and supply organization and more. All tools and safety equipment will be provided.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up for specific time periods on specific days here.