40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that 40 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among county residents.
DCPH also announced 13 new recoveries. There are now 815 active cases — the most at any time in the county — and 961 total recoveries. The death toll remains at 36.
Here are the current numbers for southern Denton County towns and cities:
- Argyle: Three total cases, one recovered
- Bartonville: Two total cases, both recovered
- Copper Canyon: Six total cases, four recovered
- Corinth: 26 total cases, 15 recovered
- Double Oak: 13 total cases, eight recovered
- Flower Mound: 67 total cases, 36 recovered, one death
- Highland Village: 18 total cases, 12 recovered
- Justin: Three total cases, one recovered
- Lewisville: 361 total cases, 189 recovered, seven deaths
- Northlake: Five total cases, three recovered
- Roanoke: 15 total cases, nine recovered
- Trophy Club: 21 total cases, 15 recovered
- Unincorporated Denton County: 211 total cases, 94 recovered, two deaths
For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.