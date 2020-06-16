Final Delivery: My Double Oak Years

By recently retired USPS mail carrier, Teresa White
I started at the post office in 1983,
A sub was I, but a Regular my goal to be.
And a Regular I became in February of ‘86,
With a set of twins thrown into the mix.
Life became busier, as it usually does,
Raising babies and working, YES! Blessings from above.
My first Regular Route was R.R.5,
A route very different from the one I would retire.
I came to Double Oak in 1991,
To start a new Route, A new adventure had begun.
Rural Route 4, the Route of my choice,
Not knowing all the friends I would make, a family of sorts.
Double Oak became my home away from home,
Witnessing graduations and weddings and even babies for some.
Thirty-six years have flown by so fast,
In the blink of an eye, those years now in my past.
My 29 years in Double Oak have been a blessing to me,
All the love that was shown, As I became a retiree.
The many gifts and signs left in mailboxes for me,
I’m shedding tears of thanks for my Route family.
I can’t thank you enough for all your love and kindness,
As I retire from your town with a heart full of sadness.
This is not a goodbye, but a I’ll see you later,
With no mail to deliver, I’ll have time to savor.
So, if you see me visiting in your neighborhood,
Sorry I don’t have stamps on me, I’m RETIRED YES, Life is good.