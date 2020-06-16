Final Delivery: My Double Oak Years

By recently retired USPS mail carrier, Teresa White

I started at the post office in 1983,

A sub was I, but a Regular my goal to be.

And a Regular I became in February of ‘86,

With a set of twins thrown into the mix.

Life became busier, as it usually does,

Raising babies and working, YES! Blessings from above.

My first Regular Route was R.R.5,

A route very different from the one I would retire.

I came to Double Oak in 1991,

To start a new Route, A new adventure had begun.

Rural Route 4, the Route of my choice,

Not knowing all the friends I would make, a family of sorts.

Double Oak became my home away from home,

Witnessing graduations and weddings and even babies for some.

Thirty-six years have flown by so fast,

In the blink of an eye, those years now in my past.

My 29 years in Double Oak have been a blessing to me,

All the love that was shown, As I became a retiree.

The many gifts and signs left in mailboxes for me,

I’m shedding tears of thanks for my Route family.

I can’t thank you enough for all your love and kindness,

As I retire from your town with a heart full of sadness.

This is not a goodbye, but a I’ll see you later,

With no mail to deliver, I’ll have time to savor.

So, if you see me visiting in your neighborhood,

Sorry I don’t have stamps on me, I’m RETIRED YES, Life is good.