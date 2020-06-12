LISD names new principal of Forestwood Middle

Lewisville ISD announced this week the appointment of Jennifer Hawes as the new principal of Forestwood Middle School.

“I am thrilled for this opportunity,” Hawes said. “Forestwood is a community-oriented school, and I look forward to serving students, staff and all stakeholders by building on the already established tradition of excellence.”

Hawes currently serves as an assistant principal at Marcus High School, a position she has held for four years, according to a news release from Lewisville ISD. She succeeds longtime Forestwood principal David Tickner, who retired in May following 23 years of service to LISD.

Hawes has been a part of the LISD family since 2000, beginning her career in public education as a communication application/teen leadership teacher at Lewisville High School, according to LISD. She taught in the classroom for 10 years before transitioning into a role as the campus data coach for one year. Hawes then spent five years as an assistant principal at Creek Valley Middle School before joining MHS in 2016.

“Ms. Hawes has spent her entire career serving LISD,” LISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kevin Rogers said. “She is a highly motivating educator committed to developing a collaborative and supportive learning environment. I have no doubt Forestwood will continue its record of high achievement with Ms. Hawes as principal.”

Career highlights for Hawes include organizing a campus mentor program for at-risk students at CVMS and being awarded the CVMS PTA’s Lifetime Member honor in 2016. She has also presented at numerous state and national conferences about ePortfolio assessment and learning environments. In addition, Hawes has served on district committees such as the Academies, ePortfolio and Future Pathway committees.

A graduate of Abilene Christian University, Hawes received both her Bachelor of Science in Human Communication and Master of Education in Leadership of Learning from the university. She has her principal certificate (EC-12) and holds a certification in Speech Communications (6-12).

Hawes and her husband, Nathan, also a district employee, are proud parents of three children who attend LISD schools. The family resides in Double Oak.