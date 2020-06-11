Highland Village splash pad expected to open Friday

After being caught in limbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Doubletree Ranch Park Splash Pad in Highland Village is set to open for summer on Friday.

Governor Abbott’s most recent order in his Open Texas plan allows splash pads to open at 50% capacity.

City crews have prepared the splash pad for public use by ensuring water filtration is working properly, conducting maintenance on the surface, and installing signage to inform users of the current guidelines of use.

“We make every effort to provide safe parks and facilities by way of cleaning and disinfecting, maintenance, inspections and make repairs as needed. We have not changed these practices, although we are more keenly aware of the importance of what we do,” stated Parks and Recreation Director Phil Lozano in a press release.

Along with the regular splash pad rules, users of the facility are asked not to visit the splash pad if they feel sick and maintain 6-feet social distancing.

50 percent occupancy of the splash pad is 218 people, city officials said. City staff will periodically monitor the area and make the determination if the splash pad needs to be shut down if it gets too crowded. If the splash pad is closed for non-compliance, it will remain closed for the day.

The Doubletree Ranch Park Splash Pad is located at 310 Highland Village Road and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except Tuesdays.

The Open Texas website provides health protocols for visitors to waterparks, including splash pads. Details about the splash pad rules and hours can be found at www.hvparks.com/splashpad.