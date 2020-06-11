Northlake Notes — June 2020

Hello everyone. Another month under the impact of COVID-19 has passed and with it many new and unique experiences.

We are very relieved that our communities are handling the epidemic well, adapting to the loosening of restrictions but largely being careful to maintain some social distance.

While there have been many differing and changing opinions on the effectiveness of many approaches, the one that continues to remain the best defense is keeping physical distance. We have a ways to go but for now we are glad that the vast majority of those impacted by the disease are faring well.

One unique experience that will be remembered by many for a lifetime is the experience of our new graduates from high schools across the county. While their senior year may have been cut short and many memories and fun times left un-experienced, we can all cheer the great partnership that brought together the county, the schools, and Texas Motor Speedway to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the graduates. Well done to all involved and to the graduates!

Life has taught me that in every hard situation there is an opportunity to grow and learn. Life may have handed our graduates some lemons, but they can rise above these uncertain times and learn important life lessons. Life isn’t always fair, but in challenges come opportunities to thrive.

Northlake continues to grow at a brisk pace. Despite the COVID rules, homes are selling as strong as ever and new neighbors are moving in every day. Low interest rates, good value for the price, and many builder options and lifestyle designs are available. We welcome our new neighbors who have braved the challenging times to make the choice to locate here.

With Mother’s Day behind us and Father’s Day around the corner, these are certainly times to celebrate our important relationships. While the forced closeness might be straining at times, this is an unprecedented time for families to come together and build stronger ties. Share some love for your family this month, especially for the special dads and grads in your family!

Stay safe and be healthy!