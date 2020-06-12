Senior Talk DFW: What does opening back up mean for you?

By Edwena Potter

Things are opening back up. What does that mean for you? Well, it depends.

It depends on how you’ve viewed the situation. It depends on what activities you want to resume such as eating out. It depends on your own health and those immediately around you. Are you in the higher risk category due to age or other health conditions?

I believe we all miss the social interactions and some of the craziness of our schedules from before. I also believe it’s helped us realize what activities are really important and the ones we can do without.

While staying home did you start to think about your housing situation? Did you notice things that should be repaired, replaced or updated? Did you do some of your “to do” list? Did you dream of where you’d like to live next? Maybe where you don’t have to mow the grass, maintain the pool, keep up with the maintenance and even have your meals prepared? Did you start to plan for the next “season of life” when you may need more care? What would I do with my house?

Several age restricted independent apartments will be opening this year and next. What works for you?

Real Estate slowed some in March and came roaring back in April and May. The “spring season” is upon us with a little delayed start. In the past 2 weeks in southeast Denton County 75 homes came on the market and 65 went under contract. Inventory is LOW. New construction is building as fast as it can.

What’s up with the real estate market? How is real estate handled in the current situation? What can be done NOW to maximize this market? What can you do to prepare whether you are selling in 3 months or 3 years? Join me online June 24th from 10-11 a.m. to find out what you need to know. Register at www.SeniorTalkDFW.com or call 469-616-0561.

Edwena Potter is a Certified Senior Housing Professional with Keller Williams Realty. My professional team makes your move as stress-free and safe as possible. Go love on your loved ones and let us handle the details. 469-616-0561