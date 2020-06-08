Three drown in Lake Lewisville over weekend

Three men drowned in Lake Lewisville during the weekend, according to officials.

On Saturday evening, two men were wade fishing below the Lewisville Dam, said Capt. Cliff Swofford, a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden. The two men — who were not wearing life jackets — drifted into deeper water and got in over their heads, Swofford said. The Lewisville Fire Department dive teams recovered their bodies quickly.

As of Monday afternoon, the victims’ identities have not been released publicly by the medical examiner’s office.

Then on Sunday evening, a man was swimming with other people near the Eagle Point Marina area when he went under and never came up, Swofford said. He was not wearing a life jacket. The LFD dive team also recovered his body, with the aid of sonar. Paramedics administered CPR to him there and on the way to a Dallas hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Carlos Perkins, 26, of Garland, by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Swofford said that there are no indications of alcohol being a factor in either of these incidents, but he wants others to remember that “alcohol, water and sun can sneak up on you and have deadly consequences.” He also urged people who plan to be in or on the water to wear a life jacket or have it near you.

“We implore everyone to realize that it can happen to you,” he said.