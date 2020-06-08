Marcus High School seeking nominees for Hall of Fame

Marcus High School is seeking nominations for admission to the MHS Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

The Distinguished Alumni Award is given to former students of MHS whose achievements, character and service to others serve as inspiration and role models to today’s students, according to a news release from Lewisville ISD. The Distinguished Service Award is given to honor former faculty members for their contributions and support of MHS.

Criteria and nomination forms can be found here. Nominations must be received by Aug. 1, and honorees will be inducted into the MHS Hall of Fame during the 2020 Homecoming Football Game, according to Lewisville ISD. For more information, contact MHS Assistant Principal Dorrie Loughborough at 469-948-7017 or [email protected].