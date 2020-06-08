Flower Mound pecan tree removed, wood to be distributed

Last week, the town of Flower Mound removed the old, big pecan tree at the Community Activity Center.

The tree, believed to be over 100 years old, died during the winter despite many attempts to save it over the last several years, according to the town. It was determined to be structurally unsound and posed a safety threat, so it was cut down.

Eight large chunks of the tree’s trunk and large limbs were salvaged to create furniture and memorabilia, which will be displayed at town facilities for residents to enjoy.

Other portions of the tree will be made available as firewood for town residents, and more will be made available for Flower Mound woodworkers.

A local company will process parts of the tree that can be used for woodworking, according to the town. Once that’s complete, residents can pick up the wood in limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis. The wood will be precut into slabs to start the air-drying process so it may be one to two months before the pieces are available for pick-up.

The remaining wood that can’t be used for projects will be cut up for firewood and be available for Flower Mound residents (no businesses) to pick up on June 13 at 8 a.m. at Gerault Park, 1200 Gerald Road, on a first-come, first-served basis in limited quantities.