Denton man in his 60s dies of COVID-19

A Denton man in his 60s has died as a result of the novel coronavirus, Denton County Public Health announced Monday.

“Please continue to share your thoughts and prayers with this individual’s friends and family members,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “COVID-19 remains deadly, and we urge you to take the public health precautions of social distancing and mask utilization seriously as our community reopens.”

DCPH also announced 33 new COVID-19 cases among county residents over the weekend and 24 more new cases on Monday. Over those three days, DCPH reported nine new recoveries.

The number of active cases is now 779, and there have been 711 total recoveries in Denton County. The death toll is now at 34.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.