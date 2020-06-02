Highland Village Road to be closed Wednesday

A section of Highland Village Road will be closed for much of the day Wednesday, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village.

City crews will close the road between Nowlin Drive and Village Estates Drive (just north of FM 407) to replace a failed culvert pipe crossing. A gas leak at that location caused a road closure two weeks ago.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday and should reopen by the end of the business day, according to the city. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.