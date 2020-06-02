Home
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village Road to be closed Wednesday

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
A section of Highland Village Road will be closed Wednesday for repairs (image courtesy of the Highland Village Police Department).

A section of Highland Village Road will be closed for much of the day Wednesday, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village.

City crews will close the road between Nowlin Drive and Village Estates Drive (just north of FM 407) to replace a failed culvert pipe crossing. A gas leak at that location caused a road closure two weeks ago.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday and should reopen by the end of the business day, according to the city. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts