Flyers threaten looting in Highland Village

Some flyers posted in Highland Village and Flower Mound suggest that protestors will loot local stores unless they receive support for their cause. Police are working Tuesday to determine the legitimacy of the threat and who distributed the flyers.

The flyers were apparently posted Monday night and/or Tuesday morning in southern Denton County, and they say that this area was specifically targeted because of “the socioeconomic status your town holds.” The flyers then apparently threaten looting unless locals support the Black Lives Matter movement with donations and/or signatures.

“If you want your luxury stores to stop being looted, then use your privilege and socioeconomic advantages to amplify and aid the voices of this movement,” the flyer says, with a QR code for residents to use to make donations and sign petitions.

Highland Village Police Chief Doug Reim said Tuesday morning that he didn’t know who posted them. He said the QR code takes you to a webpage that is “similar” to Black Lives Matter, but isn’t verified.

There haven’t been any protests or criminal activity related to the protests in Highland Village as of Tuesday morning, Reim said, but a peaceful “BLM rally” is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside of the Whole Foods grocery store in The Shops at Highland Village. Reim said he didn’t know if the organizer was responsible for the flyers. Attempts to contact the organizer were not immediately successful.

