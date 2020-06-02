Road work begins this month on Hwy 377 in Roanoke

Construction work will begin in June on a $34 million project to widen Hwy 377 in Roanoke.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced that the contractor, Austin Bridge and Road Services, will begin construction soon on the approximately one-mile stretch of the highway, just south of the Hwy 114 interchange, according to a news release from TxDOT.

Crews will reconstruct and widen Hwy 377 from a two-lane rural roadway to a four-lane urban divided roadway with raised medians and sidewalks. Dedicated left-turn lanes will be constructed at several signalized intersections within the project limits, according to the news release. Retaining walls and a new railroad bridge will also be constructed at Business 114.

The project is expected to be complete late 2023, weather permitting, TxDOT said.