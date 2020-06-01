Public input sought in revision of Lewisville Lake Master Plan

The Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting an online review to provide information and receive public input on the revision of the Lewisville Lake Master Plan.

Normally, USACE would conduct a face-to-face public workshop to announce the review of the draft revision and to request comments from the public, but precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus have made it necessary to conduct the public involvement process online, according to a news release from the USACE. The Master Plan is intended to serve as a comprehensive land and recreational management plan with a life span of 25 years. It guides the stewardship of natural and cultural resources and the provision of outdoor recreation facilities and opportunities to ensure sustainability of federal land associated with Lewisville Lake.

The current Master Plan for Lewisville Lake was prepared in 1985 and is in need of revision to address changes in regional land use, population, outdoor recreation trends and USACE management policy, according to the USACE. Key topics to be addressed in the revised Master Plan include revised land classifications, new natural and recreational resource management objectives, recreation facility needs and special topics such as invasive species management and threatened and endangered species habitat. Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the Master Plan.

Click here for more information about the Master Plan revisions and to submit comments. The public comment period ends June 22.