Denton woman in her 50s dies from COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that another county residents has died from the novel coronavirus.

The latest victim of COVID-19 is a woman in her 50s from Denton, according to DCPH. She was a previously reported hospitalized case of the virus.

“Let us all keep this person’s family in our thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask that you continue practicing the suggested safety protocols. COVID-19 has not gone away and community transmission is still occurring across our county.”

DCPH also announced 26 new cases confirmed among Denton County residents, as well as two new recoveries. There are now 687 active cases and 679 total recoveries. The death toll is now at 32.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.