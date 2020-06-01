Local police chiefs speak out about protests

The police chiefs for the Argyle and Flower Mound police departments shared statements Monday about the nationwide protests against police brutality against black people.

Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson shared the following statement on social media, in which he condemned the officers’ actions in the death of George Floyd, supported the protestors’ rights and discouraged the looting and other crimes that have also been committed during the protests:

“I have been asked by multiple individuals, Argyle residents and non-residents alike, where we as a department stand on the events that are unfolding in our country. To be clear, we stand on the side of right.

We stand on the side of holding those that share our profession accountable, administratively and criminally if appropriate, when they violate the sacred trust that citizens place in us. We make no excuses for what we ALL saw occur in Minneapolis and we too are appalled.

We stand on the side of respecting citizens’ constitutionally protected right to assemble and voice their dissatisfaction with government…even if the part of government they are dissatisfied with is us. We understand, some of us on a personal level, much of the frustration and anger that is being felt and stand with those who demand change. We do not stand with those who choose theft, arson or civil unrest as their outlet for these emotions.

We stand for continuing the shared conversation about how we can improve as an agency and as a profession. We know that the mindsets, of both citizens and police, that brought us to this moment cannot move us forward from it.”

There has been a small protest the past couple days in front of the Kroger store at FM 2499 and FM 1171 in Flower Mound. Flower Mound Police Chief Andy Kancel released the following statement Monday:

“We stand with the many police departments around the country and condemn the officers’ actions that led to the horrific death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Without a doubt, these actions do not represent our profession’s values and are in direct contrast with the Flower Mound Police Department’s core values of integrity, honor, trust and fairness.

The men and women who put on the Flower Mound badge remain committed to protecting and serving all members of our community with dignity and respect. Furthermore, we support the Constitutional rights of all Americans, including the right to assemble.”