15 new businesses open or coming soon to Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound recently welcomed 15 new businesses to town, just before or during the coronavirus pandemic.

From Feb. 4 to April 20, the town issued certificates of occupancy to 15 businesses; some of them are open while others are still coming soon. Here is the list, courtesy of the town website:

OrderDog, 3020 Corporate Court, Suite 200, a software service provider

Greenlight Restoration Solutions, 1001 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300, a general contractor

Webb Global Transfer, 6021 Morriss Road, Suite 109B, a global logistics service provider

ATS Technical, 6021 Morriss Road, an information technology consultancy firm

Vision Partners of Flower Mound, 4401 Long Prairie Road, Suite 400, offering eye exams and a variety of glasses

Sugaring NYC, 2401 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 120, an organic waxing services provider

EdgeTeam Technology, 870 International Parkway, Suite 280, an internet services provider

Family Christian Doors, 2609 Sagebrush Drive, Suite 201, a garage door repair service provider

Zellaje Hair Design (new ownership and new name), 2321 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 409, a newly remodeled hair salon formerly known as Tony Cao Salon & Spa

AutoZone, 1441 Justin Road, auto parts store

MPP Infusion Centers, 2560 Central Park Ave., Suite 295, an intravenous medication provider

IQ Cardio, 3301 Long Prairie Road, Suite 130, a fitness center concept

My Cafe (coming soon), 1050 Flower Mound Road, breakfast and lunch restaurant

YogaSix (coming soon), 4610 Long Prairie Road, boutique yoga studio

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop (coming soon), 4610 Long Prairie Road