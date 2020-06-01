Denton County reports 1 COVID-19 death, 44 new cases over weekend

Denton County Public Health announced over the weekend one new coronavirus-related death and 44 new COVID-19 cases among county residents, as well as seven new recoveries.

The patient who died as a man in his 80s from Carrollton, and he was a previously reported hospitalized case, according to DCPH.

“Your thoughts and prayers for the family of this individual are most appreciated,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The tragic loss of life during this COVID-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of our ongoing need to follow safety protocols as we go about our daily lives. The CDC recommendations for social distancing and other similar guidelines are in place not only to help keep you safe but also to ensure the safety of our most vulnerable residents.”

As of the news release sent Sunday afternoon, there were 665 active cases in the county, while 677 patients have recovered. The death toll is now at 31.

Several southern Denton County residents are among the new cases reported Saturday and Sunday, including one resident of Flower Mound, one person from Highland Village and nine from Lewisville.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.