Keep your yard pest-free this summer

The 2020 mosquito season has officially kicked off in southern Denton County.

The combination of one of the warmest winters on record and an extremely wet start to 2020, means area residents should expect above-normal mosquito activity this spring and summer.

Nearly 200 species of mosquito can be found in North America, with 85 of those calling Texas home. The most common mosquitoes in our area are the house mosquito, the southern mosquito, and the Asian tiger mosquito – each of which breed in still waters that include ponds, floodwaters, storm drains and water found in old tires and tree holes. They reproduce every 10-14 days and cannot be killed in the Larval and Egg stages, making them a uniquely challenging pest to contain and avoid. In fact, mosquito eggs can survive for up to a year outside of water.

While male mosquitoes feed on plant nectar, the females hunt by detecting body heat and exhaled carbon dioxide by humans, putting humans at risk of getting malaria, yellow fever, dengue fever, encephalitis and West Nile River – a disease that has become a serious threat in the U.S. over the past few years. Complicating matters this year is the COVID-19 pandemic, which may result in a season of increased mosquito/human encounters, as more local residents are relying solely on extended living spaces, such as yards and patios, for fresh air.

To reduce your family’s exposure to mosquito-borne disease, and to add a layer of comfort to your outdoor experience, area residents should consider deploying a prevention strategy to their properties. Such a strategy should include best practices such as removing standing water from your property. Cleaning gutters, removing stumps, and dumping water from containers are all recommended practices alongside raising low spots in the yard and properly disposing animal feces from pets and livestock.

However, even with best practices applied, most area yards require additional measures in order to keep everyone free from mosquito bites. Common options are store-bought repellants and expensive misting systems, although the constant need to re-apply repellants and the lack of control over misting products often result in imperfect outcomes for homeowners. What’s more, it is imperative to properly apply control products, as most are toxic when digested and can cause harm to fish and wildlife if improperly managed.

