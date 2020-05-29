Technology is student’s lifeline during crisis

Will Pearson has found a way around the social isolation a lot of Americans are experiencing at the moment, and modern technology is the reason why.

“I think accessibility is the best part of being a young person in this day and age,” Pearson said. “With the spread of COVID-19, I have been unable to visit my friends and family. But because of the various means of communication now available, I am able to talk to my grandma, ‘Gramsie,’ and my friends face-to-face.”

Pearson, 19, is a senior at Liberty Christian School who has been active in the theater department for the last seven years.

The Argyle teen said the best part about attending LCS is the faculty.

“My teachers truly care about my wellbeing,” Pearson said. “They go out of their way to make sure that every student is doing well in their studies as well as their own lives.”

Pearson participated in such shows as Beauty and the Beast, Big Fish, and The Sound of Music during his time at Liberty Christian and said he enjoyed being involved because of the “privilege of getting to hang out with my best friends.”

The Liberty senior he and his friends do face a big difficulty in the world today, which he believes is unfair.

“It’s the stigma of being the youngest generation and being compared with other generations,” Pearson said. “I am a member of Generation Z. We think for ourselves and do not always agree with everything that the generation before us subscribes to.

“We are generally more conservative, and more inclined to traditional ideas with a sense of modern thinking that will advance our great nation to the future which it deserves. I truly love America and wish nothing but the best for its future and the future of Americans.”

Accordingly, Pearson has decided to forgo college for the time being and demonstrate his love of country by enlisting in the United States Army as an 11B (Infantryman) upon graduation.

Pearson carries a 3.72 grade point average at Liberty Christian School.

Pearson’s Favorites

Favorite Subject: US History

Person who most inspires you: Evan Hafer (CEO/Founder of Black Rifle Coffee Company)

Favorite Food: Steak

Favorite Movie: Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Favorite TV Show: Band of Brothers

Book Currently Reading: Lone Survivor

Favorite Musical Group or Performer: Van Halen

