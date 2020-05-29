Weir: Dr. Ben Smith, Pastor Emeritus of FBC Lake Dallas

When my wife, Annette, and I first moved to Flower Mound, Texas, we were interested in finding a church to attend. My brother, who had been living here for several years, introduced us to Ken and Pat Hodge, a couple who were parishioners at Lakeland Baptist Church in Lewisville. Although I’m Catholic and Annette is Presbyterian, we decided to attend a Sunday service at Lakeland to determine if the Baptist model would work for us. After listening to a sermon by Pastor Ben Smith we knew we had found what we were looking for. His deep baritone voice resonated like claps of thunder through the large majestic chamber along Stemmons Freeway.

Dr. Ben Smith, or, Brother Ben, as we came to know him, hammered out his weekly sermons with an exciting and inspirational style that never failed to motivate the huge congregation. No one fell asleep when Brother Ben was at the lectern. Moreover, he wasn’t afraid to tackle some of the most sensitive issues of the era, often commenting on topics that other pastors shied away from. He became such an inspiration for us that we looked forward eagerly to each Sunday morning, anticipating what the subject would be. Over the years we became good friends with Brother Ben and his marvelous wife Jean. About 9 years ago he moved his residence and his pastoral duties to another town. The following provides some info on Brother Ben from his website: fbclakedallas.com/dr-ben-smith/

As Pastor Emeritus at FBC Lake Dallas, Dr. Ben Smith provides leadership, teaching and guidance for the church. Ben was saved at the age of 8 and surrendered to preach at the age of 12. He was licensed and ordained to ministry by the First Baptist Church in Meadville, MS at the age of 16. Ben has a BA from Mississippi College in Bible and Religious Education, Masters in New Testament and Administration from Southwestern Theological Seminary. He earned a Doctor of Education from Southwestern Theological Seminary with a majors in Education Administration, Childhood Education and a minor in psychology. Brother Ben is the author of The Death Principal, and in addition to his work at FBC Lake Dallas he serves as an adjunct professor at Criswell College. He has three children and six grandchildren. Ben and his wife Jean live in Corinth, Texas.

Dr. Smith is the author of The Death Principle. He has been serving at FBC Lake Dallas since 2011. Brother Ben sat for a Zoom video interview to discuss how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected his ability to gather with his congregation, and other topics.