Flower Mound teen defines overachiever

Look up the word overachiever in the dictionary, and RyLeigh Werner’s name will likely appear.

The Liberty Christian senior serves as Student Council President, an Impact Leader, co-founder of the Business and Entrepreneurship Club, and a member of the National Honor Society, and said she believes it’s important to give back.

“A core belief of mine is to give back to the community that has given so much to me and to pour truth into the younger generation,” Werner said. “I wouldn’t be the person I am today without Liberty and the mentors who have helped shape me to be a God-fearing woman.

“I enjoy being so involved because I receive joy through positively influencing those around me the same way my mentors have in my life.”

Werner, 17, also played basketball and competed in the pole vault event in track and field, and while her time at LCS has certainly prepared her academically and socially for her future, there is one group to whom she is especially grateful.

“I most enjoyed the staff at Liberty Christian,” Werner said. “I thoroughly believe there is no other school with staff that care about their students as much as the staff at Liberty. From Mr. Hartzler to Mrs. Quam to Coach Jordan to literally every teacher or coach I have ever had at Liberty, they all deeply care about me and my peers as people, not just students.

“They sacrifice so much more for us students than we will ever know because they love us more than we will ever know. They truly show God’s love to me every single day.”

The Flower Mound teen has also served as an intern with the Liberty Advancement Team and participated in mission trips all four years of high school.

Werner’s faith is a very important part of her life, and she said the most challenging thing she has faced in in life has also helped her on her spiritual journey.

“The most difficult thing I’ve had to overcome in life so far is learning to forgive myself,” Werner said. “When I became a believer in Jesus Christ, I found it easy to accept that God forgives my sins because He is eternally merciful. Although I believed God could forgive me, I found it extremely challenging to forgive myself of my mistakes and weaknesses. But through growing in my relationship with Christ, I have found freedom in being able to forgive myself the same way Jesus forgives me.”

Werner carries a 4.41 grade point average at Liberty Christian School and plans to attend the University of Arkansas as an Honors College Fellowship recipient and major in International Business Management with a minor in Spanish.

The Liberty Christian senior is ranked eighth in her graduating class of 103 students.

Werner’s Favorites

Favorite Subject: Physics

Person who most inspires you: Mr. Hartzler

Favorite Food: Fried Plantains

Favorite Movie: Good Will Hunting

Favorite TV Show: Pokémon Indigo League

Book Currently Reading or Last Book Read: The Picture of Dorian Gray

Favorite Musical Group or Performer: Shane & Shane

