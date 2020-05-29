Coram Deo senior believes in spiritual benefits of technology

What appeared at the time to be the most difficult hurdle Noah Taylor would have to overcome in his young life, turned out to be one of his great blessings.

A member of the Coram Deo Academy boys basketball team and the CDA Mentorship program, Taylor is not originally from Texas. When he first arrived, it took some adjusting.

“Moving from California to Texas in the seventh grade was the most significant change in my life,” Taylor said. “Facing the challenges of a new school, new friends and a new atmosphere shaped me and grew my faith.”

Taylor, who is active in the Valley Creek Church’s leadership program– and is currently competing in the American Legion Oratorical Contest– said he likes being involved because he loves the people at CDA.

“Everyone is extremely nice and truly wants the best for you,” Taylor said. “My basketball coach, Fonzo Martinez, is an example of that. He invests so much into the players; modeling and teaching leadership and character.”

Taylor, 18, has also competed nationally in speech competitions and co-founded an organization at CDA called Bonfire Worship, in which a group of students go to the Lake Grapevine deck and worship.

The Flower Mound teen said the best thing about being a young person today is the unprecedented access to technology his generation has enjoyed.

“In the same way that it can be a challenge, it also can be a blessing,” Taylor said. “Using social media, with the purpose of encouraging someone, or glorifying the Lord, instead of yourself, or staying in touch with family and friends can reap blessings that other generations didn’t get to experience.”

Taylor carries a 3.97 grade point average at Coram Deo Academy and is undecided on college, but said he hopes to play basketball at the college-level and plans to major in Business and Theology.

Taylor’s Favorites

Favorite Subject: American History

Person who most inspires you: My family

Favorite Food: Pancakes

Favorite Movie: Creed

Favorite TV Show: The Office

Book Currently Reading: Huckleberry Finn

Favorite Musical Group or Performer: Kings Kaleidoscope.

