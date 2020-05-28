Home
Denton County reports 33 new coronavirus cases Thursday

Thursday, May 28

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that 33 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among county residents, and 23 local patients have just been found to have recovered from the virus.

There are now 621 active cases and 667 total recoveries. The death toll remains at 30.

Several southern Denton County residents are included in the new cases, including two from Flower Mound, 15 from Lewisville and one from Roanoke.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

