Argyle announces four finalists for town administrator

The town of Argyle has narrowed the search for its next town administrator to four candidates.

The town began the search in December after mutually parting ways with Kristi Gilbert, the former town manager. Jeff Howell was hired to be the interim town manager, but he was moved to a new position, budget coordinator, and he is advisor to the new interim town administrator, Erika McComis.

The finalists will participate in an on-site interview process with senior staff and the mayor and Town Council on June 2, according to a news release from the town.

Strategic Government Resources and the town conducted an extensive search that resulted in 45 applications.

The finalists are:

Danny Brown has 15 years of local government experiences and currently serves as District Manager for both the Tehachapi Public Cemetery District in Tehachapi, California, and the South Kern County Cemetery District in Bakersfield, California. He previously served as District Manager for the Wasco, California Recreation and Parks District from 2011-2013, and the Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Wasco, California, from 2008-2011. A United States Marine Corps veteran, Danny is a graduate of Columbia Southern University and holds a master’s degree in business administration and public administration, a master’s degree in personnel administration, a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice Management. He is a certified Economic Development Finance Professional and a certified Special District Manager. Danny is a graduate of the Oklahoma University Economic Development Institute and holds certificates in HUD grant writing, human resource management, and public administration.

Mike Murray has more than 20 years of local government experience and currently serves as the City Administrator and Executive Director of the Economic Development Corporation for the City of Clyde, Texas, a position he has held since 2017. A United States Army veteran, he began his municipal government career with the City of Rusk, Texas, in 1993 as the Main Street Manager and Assistant to the City Manager and served two stints as City Manager from 2006–2016, and 1995–1998. Mike was a Grant Writer for Grant Works from 2005-2006, the Community Development Manager for the East Texas Council of Governments from 2002-2005, and Director of Development for Black Forest Academy in Kandern, Germany from 1998-2002. Mike served as an adjunct instructor for state and local government for Jacksonville College in 2017. Mike holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas at Tyler, and a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Jim Gray has more than 27 years of local government experiences and currently serves as the Director of Public Works for the City of Taylor, Texas, a position he has held since 2017. He previously served as Interim City Manager for the City of Jersey Village, Texas, from 2016-2017, City Manager for the City of Ingleside, Texas from 2007-2016, Director of Public Works for the City of Alamo Heights, Texas, from 2006-2007, and Director of Public Works for the City of Gainesville, Texas from 1993-2005. Jim holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of North Texas.

Rich Olson has nearly 40 years of local government experience and has served as the City Manager of Elizabeth City, North Carolina since 2003. He served as the Interim Director of Public Works for the City of Delray Beach, Florida from 2001-2003, and City Manager of the City of Greenacres, Florida from 1996-2001. Rich held other local government management positions earlier in his career in Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado. Rich holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Colorado, and Bachelor of Science degrees in chemistry and biology from the University of Southern Colorado.