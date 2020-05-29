Local school districts considering many options for next school year

Local school districts are currently evaluating several different plans for the 2020-21 school year.

The 2019-20 school year ended with all Texas students learning from home, and many were graded on modified pass/fail systems, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Local graduation commencement ceremonies were held at Texas Motor Speedway to make social distancing possible.

Now, with this school year over, the local school districts are turning their full attention to next school year. In late May, it is still too early to say whether school will return to normal as soon as August, but Northwest ISD is developing five different contingency plans: a normal school schedule, a staggered schedule, a hybrid plan with both in-school and at-home learning, a false start where school resumes only to be closed again, and one where school remains closed at the start of the school year. The district said it hopes to have more information in July “when we have a better idea of what the start of school will look like,” said Superintendent Ryder Warren. The district will send surveys to families to gauge their preferences and health concerns this summer.

Meanwhile, Denton ISD is committed to beginning the school year as scheduled, on August 12, though it may not be with everyone in schools on that day.

“There won’t be any adjustments to the start of our calendar for the 20-21 school year,” said Denton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jamie Wilson in a video shared by the district’s social media pages. “We will continue to explore options in the event we have extended closures or anything like that in the upcoming school year.”

Lewisville ISD said in a statement that the district is “preparing for multiple scenarios,” but nothing has been finalized.

“Our communities can rest assured we will make the best choices possible to meet the needs of all those we serve,” LISD’s statement said.