Flower Mound Council to consider memorial park plan

In June, the Flower Mound Town Council will consider approving plans to begin the design work on the future Peters Colony Memorial Park.

The 3.3-acre site is in the corner of Old Settlers Road and Peters Colony Road, next to the Flower Mound Public Library. The park has been discussed by town staff and leaders for years as the first memorial park, meant to commemorate the town’s history, culture and heroes.

The current Master Plan says that the park is “symbolic of the interconnection of people’s lives, cultures and heritages and how they intertwine and affect each other to form the cultural fabric of the community.”

The current plans call for a “Wall of Remembrance,” which will be “an abstracted commemoration to the town’s community heroes and leaders.” Other symbolic features include more subtle details like the use of 33 degree angles because Flower Mound is located on the 33rd parallel, and shadows that “resemble the obstacles we encounter throughout our individual life paths.”

The park will also have a nature trail, lawn, water feature, children’s area, detention pond and more.

“It’s a memorial park, but more than that,” said Kari Biddix, park development manager. “There will be a lot of amenities within it where people can remember people and events, things specific to Flower Mound.”

The park has a placeholder budget of $2.65 million. If approved by Town Council on June 15, a design consultant team can be hired to design the park and iron out the details. Biddix said that in a best case scenario, construction could begin in fall 2021 and take at least a year.

A public input meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 27 at Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road, where residents can submit their ideas for what they’d like to see in the park. If you are unable to attend the public input meeting, you can email your comments to Biddix at [email protected]