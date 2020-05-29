Denton County: 11 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Denton County Public Health reported Friday 11 new COVID-19 cases among county residents, as well as three new recoveries.

There are now 629 active cases in the county and 670 total recoveries. The death toll remains at 30. Among the new patients are residents of Lewisville and southwest unincorporated Denton County, which includes Lantana.

