Foodie Friday: Fearless Nutrition

If anyone exemplifies what it means to be brave and fearless, it’s the young entrepreneur, Brooke Harden, who opened her health food restaurant, Fearless Nutrition in Parker Square, during a global pandemic while she was finishing up her college career.

Brooke set a goal for herself in Fall of 2019 to open up her own nutrition club by June 2020. When she came home from college at the start of COVID-19 to continue the last of her college classes online she figured, why not go ahead and open it now?

With the support of her parents and the local community, Brooke and Fearless Nutrition have had a great start already! Several local gyms have promoted her business, encouraging their own patrons to stop by Fearless Nutrition for pre- or post-workout drinks and shakes.

In addition to Brooke’s good, positive vibes, Fearless Nutrition serves up a variety of shakes, teas, and coffees to keep you energized and on track with your nutrition.

Some of their most popular teas are the Watermelon Jolly Rancher and the Peachy Keen, both of which have added benefits like collagen, B12 vitamins, and cranberry aloe.

Their pre-workout is called Prepare and it has creatine, amino acids, and energy boosters. And their post-recovery is called Rebuild and contains 24g of protein, amino acids, glutamine, and BCAA’s. You can get it in Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry Cheesecake. YUM.

We learned so much about being fearless and living with purpose while talking with Brooke. If you want to be inspired, we suggest you stop in and visit with her – she’ll fire you up! Plus you can get a great drink while you’re there.

Help us welcome Brooke and Fearless Nutrition here to Flower Mound and be sure to stop by for all your pre-workout, post-recovery, and random craving needs!

*Fearless Nutrition is located at 330 Parker Square Rd, Flower Mound TX 75028.