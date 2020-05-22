Thousands of local residents continue to file for unemployment

Thousands of Denton County residents are still filing for unemployment benefits each week, according to new unofficial data from the Texas Workforce Commission.

Nearly 3,900 Denton County residents submitted unemployment claims in the week of May 3-9. It’s the lowest weekly number since early March, but still much higher than the usual number. About 55,000 have filed for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic changed daily life in Denton County, and local and state orders forced some businesses to close or reduce their services offered.

Here are the numbers of weekly unemployment claims by Denton County residents since March 1, just before the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders and business closures began affecting daily life locally:

March 1-7: 572

March 8-14: 659

March 15-21: 5,657

March 22-28: 9,520

March 29 – April 4: 10,969

April 5-11: 8,235

April 12-18: 6,703

April 19-25: 4,806

April 26 – May 2: 5,163

May 3-9: 3,877

During the same time of year, the weekly average was around 330.

According to the TWC, in late 2019, Denton County had an estimated total workforce of about 500,000 people and the unemployment rate was just 2.7%.

Even as the economy begins to slowly reopen in phases, the current unemployment numbers are expected to continue to rise. Nationwide and in Texas, people have reported long wait times and difficulty in getting their phone calls answered to process their unemployment claims. The TWC has recommended designated call times, split up by area code, to better spread out the call volume.

If you have had trouble getting through, don’t worry about losing out on funding. Coronavirus-related claims are eligible to be backdated.

For more information about how to file for unemployment, click here.