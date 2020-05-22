Carrollton woman dies of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Friday that one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 30 deaths.

The death reported Friday was a previously reported hospitalized woman in her 60s from Carrollton, according to DCPH.

“Please include, in your thoughts and prayers, the family of the individual who has passed as a result of COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we continue to report additional deaths and cases connected to COVID-19, we also report recoveries as well.”

Eads also encouraged everyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating plasma, which could help with the treatment of current patients. Contact Carter BloodCare at 1-800-366-2834.

DCPH also announced Friday 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, as well as five new recoveries. There are now 560 active cases and 615 recoveries in the county.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.