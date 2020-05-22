Shutter Up Quick! helps homeowners add value

Does improving your home with custom plantation shutters add value to your largest asset? Pam and Jeff Varnell successfully discovered that they did more than 12 years ago.

As real estate flippers they were installing shutters in their homes and a number of buyers told them how much they loved them. After hearing this time and again, they figured they should create a company out of it and thus ShutterUp Quick! was born. More than a decade later they still are helping scores of clients in Flower Mound and the surrounding communities.

“Shutters are really the only product that enhances the value of your home,” Pam said. “It’s obviously classic and timeless. It both appraises and enhances the value of your home. It’s actually an investment piece.”

Pam, a fourth generation Dallasite, is among the growing number of woman entrepreneurs who prides herself on personal service.

“We bring the store to your door,” she said. “We do free in-home consultations. We don’t have a minimum order and offer everyday value prices. We take the hassle out of it and our shutters come with a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty.”

“We are a total turnkey operation,” Jeff added. “We do the measuring, the quotes and the install. We’ll never pass you off.”

Shutter Up Quick! handles all forms of window coverings, including shutters, blinds and shades. Their inventory includes wood and faux wood plantation shutters and blinds, natural shades, roller shades, cellular shades and roman shades. They also specialize in the newer cordless trends, motorization and hidden and invisible operating systems.

“Shades on outdoor living areas have become very popular,” Pam said. “We provide total turnkey solutions for outdoor patios and gazebos as well.”

“We’ve always focused locally. We’re independent. We’re not a franchise. We represent many manufacturers because they each offer a little something different. One might have something the others don’t.”

Find out more about Shutter Up Quick! at shutterupquick.com.