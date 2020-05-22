KLA Schools: Flower Mound’s best kept secret for early childhood education

KLA Schools of Flower Mound has been on the corner of Bridlewood Boulevard and West Windsor Drive educating young children since opening its doors to the community in 2016.

Its curriculum follows the Reggio Emilia approach to education, named after the city in Italy where it began. It is based on the philosophy that children are competent, capable and natural researchers who have an innate desire to learn.

“Children learn through singing, dancing, painting, building and doing. Other schools try to get children to learn one way. Here, they learn their own way,” said Pedagogical Coordinator Tara Roquemore.

Through observations while working alongside children, teachers document the child’s thinking, encouraging each one to reflect and develop their stories. By really listening to children, teachers inspire confidence, building their self-esteem on a daily basis. This fosters a love of learning and a curiosity that will be with them for the rest of their lives.

Each classroom features large windows and transparent doors connected to one another. The rooms surround a central piazza to promote the sense of community that is such an important part of the approach. Classes are divided by age group with low teacher-to-student ratios to inspire more experiences that follow the children’s interests.

KLA serves children from eight-weeks-old to pre-kindergarten in a variety of full day, half day and part time programs. It also offers before and after school care and summer camp for children up to 12 years of age. The teachers receive regular professional development and education throughout the year to encourage their creativity.

As Loris Malaguzzi, one of the founders of the Reggio Emilia Approach, states: “The wider the range of possibilities we offer children, the more intense will be their motivations and the richer their experiences.”

Register for summer camp by April 30 and receive 10 percent off camp tuition. Pre-registration is open for the 2020-21 school year. Sign up May 29 and receive a $500 tuition credit.

Visit KLA at: klaschoolsflowermound.com