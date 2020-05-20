Denton County reports 45 new coronavirus cases

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday 45 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, as well as 21 new recoveries.

There are now 541 active cases and 592 recoveries among Denton County residents, according to DCPH. The death toll remains at 28.

Among the new cases are two residents of Flower Mound and 24 residents of Lewisville.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional local COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.